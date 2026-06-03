/DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, G Parameshwara as his deputy

DK Shivakumar took oath as the 18th chief minister of Karnataka at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 4 pm, ending a power wrangling that made headlines for over two years. Former home minister G Parameshwar was administered the oath as deputy chief minister of Karnataka.

Shivakumar also inducted 13 ministers in his cabinet, including his predecessor Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated DK Shivakumar for taking the oath as Karnataka CM and offered his best wishes. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka government for the welfare of the people, the PM said is a post on X.

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Kharge, Rahul; Priyanka, Cong CMs attend ceremony

The cabinet also included UT Khader, MB Patil, KJ George, KH Muniyappa, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, Ishwar Khandre, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil.

The Cabinet is likely to be expanded after Rajya Sabha elections.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress Chief Ministers VD Satheeshan (Kerala), Revanth Reddy (Telengana) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) also attended the ceremony.

The major political shift comes after a long power tussle in the state. Congress came to power in May 2023, and it was then agreed that both frontrunners—Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar—would split the five-year tenure to serve as chief ministers of Karnataka.

During the oath ceremony, Shivakumar was seen carrying a copy of the Constitution, continuing the Congress party’s trend after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

G Parameshwara was picked for the deputy CM’s post as he is an influential leader among the Dalits and is also considered a close confidante of Siddaramaiah.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar visited Siddaramaiah, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and invited them to the oath ceremony.

Siddaramaiah appointed to Congress Working Committee

The Congress leadership took the decision of asking Siddaramaiah to make way for Shivakumar, reportedly at the urging of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi amid growing anti-incumbency against the state government.

Siddaramaiah agreed to step down but declined the Rajya Sabha seat, saying he would prefer to remain involved in the state politics.

However, in a balancing act, the Congress on Tuesday appointed Siddaramaiah to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body. Since the appointment came on the eve of Shivakumar’s swearing-in, it signalled the party’s effort to accommodate both leaders and maintain organisational unity.

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Shivakumar expressed gratitude to the Gandhis for their role in his political journey.

“The Gandhi family has played a defining role in my political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in me at different stages of my life,” he posted on X.