Divya Pahuja’s murder: Bullet removed from head, was shot at point-blank range

The post-mortem report of former model Divya Pahuja has revealed that she was shot in the head at point-blank range. Media reports claimed that a bullet was removed from the ex-model’s head during the autopsy. Earlier on January 13, her body was recovered from a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district. The body was recovered based on a tip-off from accused Balraj Gill, who along with another person, had disposed of the body. Gill was arrested last week at an airport in Kolkata.

According to Gurugram police, Divya Pahuja was shot dead at the Hotel City Point by five people because she had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner, 56-year-old Abhijeet Singh, by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures".

The CCTV footage from the hotel shows the accused, including Abhijeet, dragging Pahuja’s dead body draped in white cloth across the lobby. They later fled the scene in a car with the body in the boot.

Later, Abhijeet handed over the car to Gill, who disposed of the body in the canal with the help of another person.

After the post-mortem, Divya’s body has been handed over to her family members in Gurugram, where her last rites will be conducted.

The special investigating team (SIT) of Gurugram police recovered two pistols from the house of the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh and a pistol belonging to his arrested PSO Parvesh and sent them for forensic examination. Police suspect that any of the three weapons could have been used in Pahuja’s murder.

So far, police have arrested four people -- Abhijeet Singh, Hemraj, Omprakash and Megha -- in connection with the case.

Divya Pahuja was in jail for more than seven years for conspiring a “fake encounter” of her partner gangster Sandeep Gandoli in Mumbai with the Gurugram Police and rival gang leader Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar on February 6, 2016.