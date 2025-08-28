/Did Mohan Bhagwat ask PM Modi to retire? RSS chief explains his retirement at 75 comment - Here's what he said

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has clarified his recent comments on retiring at the age of 75, saying they were not directed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What did Bhagwat say?

Speaking at an RSS centenary press conference in New Delhi on Thursday (August 28), Bhagwat explained that his remarks in Nagpur were only a reference to a witticism by senior Sangh leader Moropant Pingle. “At the Sangh function in Nagpur, I was quoting a witticism by Moropant ji about how when someone gives you a ceremonial shawl at 75, you should think of retirement,” Bhagwat said. “I never said I will or someone else should retire,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS has good coordination with BJP and other govts

The Modi link

The clarification came after the event coordinator read out a question, noting that his earlier words were widely seen as a veiled reference to PM Modi. Modi, who turns 75 on 17 September this year, was once a full-time RSS worker before moving to the BJP. Bhagwat himself turns 75 a week before Modi. Despite the speculation, Bhagwat did not name the prime minister in his response. Instead, he said, “We (RSS workers) are ready to retire anytime in life and we are ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work.”

‘Not about my retirement’

The RSS chief dismissed suggestions that his own retirement was being planned. “Anytime they can take this mantle and carry on,” he said, referring to at least 10 others he considered capable of leading the Sangh. “So, this is not for retirement of anybody or myself,” he added.

His earlier comments evoked reactions from Congress. Party leader Jairam Ramesh had quipped, “But the Prime Minister can also tell the Sarsanghchalak that – he too will turn 75 on 11 September 2025… One arrow, two targets!”