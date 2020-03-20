Derek O'Brien, Anupriya Patel had met Dushyant Singh; in self-isolation now

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Friday went into self quarantine after it was revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dushyant Singh had attended a party in Lucknow with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. She had allegedly slipped out of the washroom and avoided screening at Lucknow airport, and was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

O'Brien sat beside Dushyant Singh at a meeting in parliament.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien in self-quarantine, sources say he was sitting beside BJP MP Dushyant Singh who attended singer Kanika's Kapoor's party — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020 ×

The TMC MP had been asking for curtailing the parliament session amid the global coronavirus scare. But his plea had gone unheard.

Apna Dal lawmaker and former minister of state in the ministry of health and family welfare, Anupriya Patel also declared she was going into self-isolation as a preventive measure. She attended the same party as Dushyant Singh's.

कल एक कार्यक्रम में मैं मौजूद थी। उस कार्यक्रम में सहयोगी सांसद श्री दुष्यंत सिंह भी मौजूद थे। सावधानी के तौर पर मैं सेल्फ़ आइसोलेसन में जा रही हूँ। सरकार द्वारा आवश्यक दिशा निर्देशो का पालन करूँगी । — Anupriya Patel (@AnupriyaSPatel) March 20, 2020 ×

Besides him, reports say, Congress’ Deepender Hooda and one other lawmaker have also gone into self-isolation following Friday’s developments. Hooda had lunch with Dushyant Singh in central hall of Parliament.

Dushyant Singh and his mother, BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had also attended the party with Kanika Kapoor. The two were the first ones to acknowledge this and go into self-isolation.

Kapoor confirmed on Instagram that she had tested positive for coronavirus, and that she, along with her family members, had gone into quarantine.

The singer arrived from London on Sunday and hid in the airport toilet to escape the screening. She later checked in at a 5-star hotel in Lucknow and attended a party that had some prominent politicians and bureaucrats in attendance.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have now started tracking the guests who had attended the party and are likely to screen all of them.

