Departing for India with Melania! Trump tweets as he emplanes for Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump on Saturday emplaned for his two-day visit to India.

Taking to Twitter, Trump tweeted out saying, "Departing for India with Melania!" and posted a video along.

Trump is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday noon after which he will pay a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and will then head straight to the Motera stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event.

This will be the US President's maiden visit to India.

Trump's visit is divided into three sections. His trip will start from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and will head to Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Trump's second day of the trip will focus on diplomatic engagements in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted out saying "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the US President and tweeted out saying that "India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump"

"It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!" his tweet read.