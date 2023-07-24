Delhi: Yamuna river continues to flow above danger mark, Hindon river also witnessed rise in water level

The water in the Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi. On Sunday, it reached the height of 206.44 metres at 10:00 pm. Despite no rainfall in the capital city since last week, the water level has been rising ever since it breached the danger level this month.

The rise in Yamuna’s water level has once again raised concerns of a flood-like situation in the national capital and nearby regions. The water level of the river had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the past few days, following its all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

#WATCH | Delhi: The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at 206.56 m (7:00 am) at the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul)



Due to this rise in water level, the working of the old Yamuna Bridge was halted from 10:15 pm on Sunday, as announced by the Northern Railway. Consequently, the route between Delhi and Shahdara will be suspended it stated.

Hindon River also witnessed a rise in the water level

The Hindon River in Noida, which is a tributary of the Yamuna, also witnessed a rise in water level on Saturday. Several low-lying areas near the Hindon River were submerged on Saturday.

“Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure; people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," Additional Commissioner of Police, Sureshrao Kulkarni said.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, Yamuna's water level rose from 205.02 meters at 10: 00 pm on Saturday to 205.96 meters at 9: 00 am on Sunday and further increased to 206.42 meters at 9:00 pm.

Delhi administration is well prepared

Amid the rising water level, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Sunday and said that the Delhi government is well prepared to manage any mishappening.

"The water level of Yamuna has started rising again. The water level has crossed 206 metres, which is much above the danger mark in Yamuna. The Delhi Jal Board has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots," AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

