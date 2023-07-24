Paytm records spectacular 39% surge in quarterly revenue

Paytm, the trailblazing digital payments firm in India, reported an astounding 39 percent surge in its quarterly revenue. The parent company, One97 Communications Ltd., reported a staggering $286 million in revenue for the three months ending on June 30th, surpassing last year's figures and signaling its continued growth trajectory.

Paytm achieved another significant milestone by securing an operating profit for the third consecutive quarter, surpassing $10 million. This remarkable achievement was accompanied by a narrowing net loss of over $43 million, showcasing a commendable turnaround for the company.

Furthermore, the pioneering company in digital payments has achieved astounding growth without relying on government incentives. The company's core payments business experienced a surge in revenue, with a notable 31 percent increase. Additionally, its financial services arm, which includes popular offerings like "buy now, pay later" loans, contributed significantly to this achievement.

Paytm's growth story reached even greater heights as it witnessed an astonishing 93 percent overall growth. This impressive feat highlights the company's continued innovation and ability to surprise in the dynamic financial landscape. Demonstrating its robust financial strength, Paytm's contribution margin skyrocketed from 43 percent to an impressive 56 percent, while its employee cost increased to 21 percent due to appraisals during the period.

Moreover, the company's commitment to its workforce was evident through a 21 percent increase in employee costs, driven by well-deserved appraisals. As Paytm continues to set new benchmarks in the digital payments industry, its latest financial results speak volumes about its enduring success and resilience in a rapidly evolving market.