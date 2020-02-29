Delhi violence: 13 cases registered for posting provocative content on social media

Thirteen cases were registered on Saturday against the accounts operating from different platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for posting provocative content in connection with Delhi violence which erupted on February 23.

According to the Delhi Police, several accounts and web links involved in the circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been either suspended or removed.

Advisories on both social media and print media have been issued to sensitize people about responsible usage of online platforms."No PCR call of violence received today, Delhi Police said.

Moreover, people have also been advised to maintain restraint while using social media platforms for sharing such content.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said, "167 FIRs have registered and 885 persons have been either detained or arrested so far. Additionally, 36 cases of arms act have been registered."

Forty-two people died and over 200 were injured in violence in Delhi over the past few days. There was also damage to property.

