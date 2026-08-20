/Delhi unveils Master Plan 2047: A future-ready roadmap for housing, mobility, and urban growth

The Delhi government has announced the formal implementation roadmap for the newly unveiledDelhi Master Plan 2047, positioning it as a crucial catalyst for planned, inclusive, and future-ready growth across the national capital. Addressing the core pillars of the vision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the administration is resolved to translate the master plan from a strategic blueprint into tangible, ground-level transformation.

"From villages to unauthorised colonies, and from old residential neighbourhoods to bustling market areas, this Master Plan encompasses the needs and future aspirations of every Delhiite," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated. "Amidst pressing urban challenges such as a rapidly growing population, transit bottlenecks, and air pollution, it embodies our firm commitment to build an organised, convenient, and future-ready city for generations to come."

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The Chief Minister expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar for establishing the landmark framework. She also acknowledged the active engagement of Lieutenant Governor Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu, noting that unified coordination between the Centre, the LG office, and the Delhi administration will be key to driving execution.

The newly active Delhi Master Plan sets the course for the capital’s next era of planned, inclusive, and future-ready growth. Under this framework, upgraded Floor Area Ratio (FAR) norms are designed to unlock new opportunities for urban regeneration, high-density growth, and modern vertical development across legacy neighbourhoods. To address informal settlements, the initiative gives renewed momentum to the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ (Housing-in-Situ) scheme, prioritising permanent, dignified housing for low-income families directly within their existing locations. In addition, relaxed regulatory rules simplify approvals for civic infrastructure, accelerating the expansion of community amenities, healthcare hubs, and public spaces. Local enterprise receives a boost through expanded mixed-use provisions that permit commercial activities on the ground floors of properties along 30-meter-wide roads. Finally, the plan prioritises transit-oriented growth by aligning high-density development corridors with public transit networks, including Metro lines, bus systems, and the RRTS to mitigate traffic congestion and curb vehicular pollution. With this roadmap officially operational, the Delhi government is positioned to initiate phased redevelopment projects, infrastructure upgrades, and housing schemes across both rural and urban stretches of the capital.

Key Policy Highlights of Delhi Master Plan 2047