/Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Rekha Gupta flag off 200 new electric buses

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (Aug 19), flagged off 200 new electric buses from the Delhi University Sports Complex, taking Delhi’s electric bus fleet to nearly 5,000 buses.

The event, attended by MLA Shri Surya Prakash Khatri, senior officials and other dignitaries, also marked an important step towards safer, more convenient and inclusive mobility for women with the launch of 56 dedicated Ladies Special Electric Bus Services connecting major colleges, including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, Hansraj College and SGGSCC.

The Delhi Government also inaugurated the Delhi–Karnal Inter-State Electric Bus Service and a public EV charging station at Rajghat Depot-1.

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These initiatives reaffirm the Government’s commitment to clean and sustainable mobility, better connectivity, safer travel for women and greater ease of movement for every citizen of Delhi.

Donation centre for old clothes

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (Aug 3) inaugurated 'Arpan', a donation centre for old clothes at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management and advancing a circular economy in the National Capital.