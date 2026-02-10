/Delhi triple death case: CCTV footage reveals trio meeting 'baba' prior to incident

Delhi police are looking into the mysterious deaths of three individuals found inside a parked car on Peeragarhi flyover. Authorities have detained a self-styled occult practitioner as part of the investigation, although he wasn’t present at the site when the bodies were found. The three victims, Randhir (76), the car's owner; Shiv Naresh (47), a property dealer; and Laxmi (40), a home care worker, were found in a white Tata Tigor around 3:50 pm on Sunday. The vehicle had been stationary for approximately five hours, with no one seen approaching it in that time.

The deceased individuals were familiar with each other. Randhir and Shiv Naresh, both from Baprola village, were involved in real estate, while Laxmi, who lived in Jahangirpuri, was known to Shiv Naresh through her home care work.

The occult practitioner, arrested from northeast Delhi, is undergoing questioning, but police have not linked him directly to the scene of the deaths.

Police are considering multiple theories, including suicide and foul play. One officer confirmed they were also probing possible extortion and blackmail motives. Initial evidence from the scene showed no obvious signs of external injury or struggle. However, there were vomit stains on Shiv Naresh's and Laxmi's faces. Officers found three bottles of liquor, three disposable glasses, and a plastic bottle with traces of a suspected poison inside the car.