/Delhi triple death case: CCTV footage reveals trio meeting 'baba' prior to incident

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 17:05 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 17:05 IST
olice personnel investigation at the site where 3 dead bodies found inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi Police investigate the deaths of three individuals found in a car on Peeragarhi flyover, with an occult practitioner in custody and suspicions of foul play

Delhi police are looking into the mysterious deaths of three individuals found inside a parked car on Peeragarhi flyover. Authorities have detained a self-styled occult practitioner as part of the investigation, although he wasn’t present at the site when the bodies were found. The three victims, Randhir (76), the car's owner; Shiv Naresh (47), a property dealer; and Laxmi (40), a home care worker, were found in a white Tata Tigor around 3:50 pm on Sunday. The vehicle had been stationary for approximately five hours, with no one seen approaching it in that time.

The deceased individuals were familiar with each other. Randhir and Shiv Naresh, both from Baprola village, were involved in real estate, while Laxmi, who lived in Jahangirpuri, was known to Shiv Naresh through her home care work.

The occult practitioner, arrested from northeast Delhi, is undergoing questioning, but police have not linked him directly to the scene of the deaths.

Police are considering multiple theories, including suicide and foul play. One officer confirmed they were also probing possible extortion and blackmail motives. Initial evidence from the scene showed no obvious signs of external injury or struggle. However, there were vomit stains on Shiv Naresh's and Laxmi's faces. Officers found three bottles of liquor, three disposable glasses, and a plastic bottle with traces of a suspected poison inside the car.

Medical tests indicated the victims may have died from poisoning. Post-mortem reports for Randhir and Shiv Naresh are complete, while Laxmi's remains are still pending. Viscera samples have been preserved from the two men for chemical analysis, with Laxmi’s to follow. Family members of the two men have dismissed the suicide theory. Randhir’s daughter insists there were no signs of distress or problems in her father’s life, while Shiv Naresh’s brother, the family’s sole breadwinner, believes his sibling was murdered.



