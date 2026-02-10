/Mathura shocker: Five of a family found dead in home; police suspect mass suicide

Five members of a family, including three minor children, were found dead inside their home in Khapparpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Tuesday (February 10), police officials confirmed. Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of a mass suicide. According to Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, the deceased were identified as Manish Kumar, a 35-year-old farmer, his wife, believed to be around 32, and their three children, two daughters and a son. All five were found inside a single room of the house.

Investigators have recovered a suicide note, a message written on a wall, and a video reportedly recorded by the family’s patriarch. However, authorities have not yet disclosed the contents of these materials. Police were alerted by Manish Kumar’s brother after he grew concerned when the children did not step outside to play in the morning, an unusual occurrence that prompted him to check on the family. Unable to enter normally, he climbed over the boundary wall, forced open the door with the help of villagers, and stumbled upon the bodies.

Officials said the remains have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further details are expected once reports are available. In a separate incident, residents of a high-rise housing complex were startled awake around 2 am on Wednesday after hearing a loud crash followed by frantic screams. Moments later, three teenage sisters aged 11, 14, and 16 were found dead after falling from the ninth floor.