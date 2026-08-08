/Delhi road accident: 70-year-old woman dies after Mercedes collides with WagonR

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Delhi’s Narela area on Saturday morning after a Mercedes-Benz collided with a WagonR, police said. The impact of the collision pushed the WagonR backwards into a stationary three-wheeler loading van, trapping the elderly woman between the vehicles. She died at the spot. The accident took place at around 8 am near Himalayas Apartment in Narela. The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Urmila, a resident of Mamurpur.

According to police, the Mercedes was being driven by a young man identified as Shubham, who was detained at the scene immediately after the accident. Police officials said Shubham’s father is a Sub-Inspector with the Haryana Police. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the Mercedes did not belong to Shubham and had reportedly been borrowed from a friend a day before the accident.

Mercedes and WagonR collide head-on

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Police said the Mercedes and WagonR collided head-on. The force of the impact caused significant damage to the front sections of both cars. The WagonR was then pushed backwards into the stationary three-wheeler loading van, which also sustained visible damage in the collision. Visuals from the accident site showed the Mercedes and WagonR badly damaged near the roadside, with crumpled body panels, broken vehicle parts and debris scattered around the crash site. Police personnel inspected the vehicles and documented the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Eyewitnesses recall loud crash

Residents living near the apartment complex said they heard a loud bang and rushed outside after the collision. News agency ANI quoted one local resident as saying, “We heard a sudden bang and saw the vehicles badly damaged. The woman was trapped between them and people immediately called the police.” Another eyewitness said the collision was so severe that the WagonR was pushed backwards into the parked loading vehicle.

Several eyewitnesses also alleged that the Mercedes driver appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the accident. Police said the driver underwent a medical examination and that the final report is awaited. Officials said the medical findings will be considered as part of the investigation before any conclusion is reached regarding the allegation of intoxication.

WagonR driver suffers minor injuries

Police said the WagonR driver sustained minor injuries and was provided medical assistance. No other serious injuries were reported. The police have registered a case under relevant legal provisions and are treating the incident as a fatal road accident.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.