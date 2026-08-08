/'Degree certificate means nothing in India today': Rahul Gandhi's big statement on India's jobs 'crisis'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, focusing on unemployment, recruitment delays, education and the use of young people’s data. Speaking at the Kayastha Pathshala (KP) Ground, Gandhi said his address would centre on “dard” (pain), “data” and “daulat” (wealth), while questioning the lack of employment opportunities for India’s youth. “This evening I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth)…. Data aapka, dard aapka aur daulat inki (Your data, your pain, but their wealth),” he said.

The Congress leader described India’s youth population as the country’s greatest strength. He said around 40 crore young people form a major national asset and argued that Indian youth are unmatched despite the frequent focus on countries such as the United States, China and Russia.

Rahul Gandhi questions value of degrees

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gandhi also raised concerns over the growing gap between education and employment in India. He argued that obtaining a degree is no longer enough to secure a job. “All doors of employment are closed in India,” Gandhi said. He further criticised what he described as a system in which young people’s data is collected and subsequently used by large companies while employment opportunities remain limited.

"People's Data is snatched away and handed over to big companies. Then you're told, Make reels and content. But know this, reel is the new addiction of the 21st century. After all this, the youth are told: 'Work at Blinkit, Uber. Do labour, make reels, but you can't get a job in this country,'" he added. Gandhi’s remarks came as students and competitive examination aspirants gathered in large numbers at the Prayagraj event despite difficult weather conditions.

Waterlogging at KP Ground ahead of event

The KP Ground was waterlogged following overnight rainfall, with muddy patches visible across the venue. According to PTI, party workers used buckets to remove accumulated water as preparations continued. JCB machines were also brought in to spread limestone and sand over waterlogged areas, while a road roller was used to level the ground before the programme. Earlier in the day, Gandhi received a welcome at Prayagraj airport from Congress leaders and party workers, including Ujjwal Raman Singh, the MP representing the Allahabad parliamentary constituency.

Rahul Gandhi raises recruitment and paper leak issues