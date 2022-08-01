Delhi reports 169 dengue cases this year until July 30, highest since 2017

The national capital reported 169 dengue cases until July 30, as per the data released by civic authorities on Monday (August 1), the highest number since 2017. As per the report, there were at least 26 cases of vector-borne illness in July. Delhi reported 23 cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, and 32 in June, as per the report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The city recorded 159 cases as of July 25. As per the study, 10 new instances have been detected in the past week, PTI reported.

Additionally, the report stated that between January 1 and July 30, 2017, the national capital reported 185 incidents. The city reported 52 dengue cases reported between January and July of the previous year. As per the MCD report, no cases of disease-related deaths have been registered so far this year.

Typically, cases of vector-borne illnesses are discovered between July and November; however, they may last until mid-December. Civic officials claimed that earlier this year, dengue cases were being reported as a result of cases being reported as a result of favourable mosquito breeding conditions in the weather.

In the national capital last year, there were 9,613 dengue cases reported, which is the most instances since 2015 and the most deaths since 2016.

The city experienced a significant dengue outbreak in 2015, with 10,600 cases reported in just a month of October. As per the report, this year, Delhi has reported nine cases of chikungunya and 33 cases of malaria.

