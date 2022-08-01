India: First Monkeypox casualty is a 22-year old male who had 20 close contacts

Family and friends comprise 20 high-risk contacts of the first patient who died of Monkeypox infection in India, revealed authorities in the southern state of Kerala. The deceased individual had travelled to India from the UAE on July 21st and stayed at his residence for five days until he was hospitalised for illness. Three days after he was hospitalized, he succumbed to the virus.

According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, the 22-year-old had travelled on July 21st from the UAE and reached Kerala's Calicut airport on July 22nd. Thereafter, he went to his residence in the Thrissur district along with his friends. After staying at home for more than four days, he is said to have fallen ill and was hospitalised on July 27th.

While being treated at the private hospital in Thrissur, his condition is said to have deteriorated rapidly, following which he was put on ventilator support, and he succumbed on July 30th. According to health authorities, the patient's family had revealed to the private hospital on July 30th that the patient was already monkey pox positive, as per a pre-travel test taken in the UAE. This has raised concerns, and a probe is underway to determine what caused the delay in sharing information in that regard.

A follow-up test of this patient that was conducted in India's National Institute of Virology(NIV) has also confirmed that he was indeed monkey pox positive. On Monday, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the NIV test result of the deceased person had also revealed monkeypox positive.



