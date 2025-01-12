ANI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The party has fielded former AAP leader Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. Mishra won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Assembly elections, defeating four-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. However, in the 2020 Assembly elections, he contested on a BJP ticket from the Model Town seat but lost to AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by a margin of over 10 per cent.

Other candidates in the second list include Raj Karan Khari from Narela, Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Bajrang Shukla from Kirari, Karam Singh Karma from Sultanpur Majra (SC), Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti, and Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri nagar.

Satish Jain will contest from Chandni Chowk, Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal, Kamal Bagri from Ballimaran, Urmila Kailas Gangwal from Madipur (SC), Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar, Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), Abhya Verma from Laxmi Nagar and Anil Gaur from Seelampur.

With this announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 58 out of the 70 Assembly seats. The party had earlier released its first list of candidates on January 4.

The BJP fielded some of its heavyweights in the fray, including Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give fight to Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat. Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit from the seat. BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

