/Delhi Police grants NOC for Reservation Hatao Andolan at Ramlila Ground after earlier denying protest permission for Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police on Friday (Aug 21) granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a protest against India's reservation system at Ramlila Ground, hours after clarifying that no permission had been granted for a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The NOC, issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, permits the "Reservation Hatao Andolan" to hold a peaceful protest at Ramlila Ground with a maximum of 500 people. The permission is valid until 4 pm on August 21.

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Permission granted for Ramlila Ground

According to a document shared by the Delhi Police on X, the request for an NOC to book Ramlila Ground for the protest was considered, and there was no objection to the gathering from a law-and-order perspective, subject to guidelines issued by Delhi Police.

The document specifically states that the permission is for a maximum of 500 people and is subject to the conditions laid down by the authorities.

It also makes clear that any type of procession or stay outside the permitted arrangements is not allowed. Organisers have been directed to comply with instructions and guidelines issued by the police, failing which the NOC can be revoked at any stage.

Earlier denial over Jantar Mantar protest

The development comes after Delhi Police earlier on Thursday (Aug 20) said that no permission had been granted for a protest over reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

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Police had described videos circulating on social media claiming that permission had been granted for the Jantar Mantar protest as "false and misleading". It had also pointed out that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force in the New Delhi district.

Reservation Hatao Andolan calls protest

The development follows a call by the "Reservation Hatao Andolan" for a protest against the reservation system. The organisation had circulated a poster on Instagram urging people to gather at Jantar Mantar at 2 pm on August 21.