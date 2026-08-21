/FBI adds Indian national Kamal to Most Wanted list over alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang links: All we know

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed an Indian national, identified only as Kamal on its Most Wanted list. Kamal has been added to the list over his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which US authorities describe as a transnational criminal organisation.

According to the FBI, the group originated in Punjab and allegedly operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere. Kamal is wanted in connection with an alleged conspiracy to interfere with commerce through extortion.

Arrest warrant issued in California: Charges against Kamal

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The FBI said a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kamal on July 1, 2026, in the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. He has been charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion.

The FBI's wanted notice identifies Kamal as being sought for his alleged role in the organisation. The agency has not provided further details in the material on his current whereabouts.

US expands Operation Hard Ball

The action comes as US authorities intensify their crackdown on transnational organised crime networks linked to India under Operation Hard Ball.

The FBI has previously placed Indian nationals Major Singh and Nitish Kaushal on its Most Wanted list over their alleged connections to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group.

According to the FBI, that group also originated in Punjab and operated in California and elsewhere. US authorities have accused it of involvement in crimes including murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.

Other Indians wanted over alleged gang links

On July 30, the FBI added Indian national Amritpal Singh to its Most Wanted list over his alleged involvement in the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group, which the agency describes as a transnational network based in Vancouver, Canada.

The FBI alleges that the Dhanda group trafficked large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations operating across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier, on July 23, Indian national Harmanveer Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, over alleged drug trafficking activities linked to the Ravinder Dhanda gang.

What is Operation Hard Ball?

Operation Hard Ball is a joint international crackdown targeting organised crime networks associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.