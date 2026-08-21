/'If you want peace, prepare for war': Ex-Army chief Manoj Naravane warns China, not Pakistan, is India's main competitor

Former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has said China, rather than Pakistan, will be India's main strategic competitor in the years ahead, while stressing that Islamabad continues to pose an immediate security challenge because of terrorism.

Naravane made the remarks on Thursday (Aug 20) at the launch of his book, 'The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries,' published by Rupa Publications.

'China is going to be our main competitor'

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Speaking about India's security challenges, Naravane said Pakistan and China remain important concerns but represent very different challenges. "Pakistan and China are a totally different ballgame. We have fought wars with both of them. We have unsettled borders. So they will always remain on our radar as a threat, as a challenge," he said, according to PTI.

He said India's immediate attention remains focused on Pakistan because of its alleged continued support for terrorism and the resulting threat along the western border. "But I think we are very clear that in the long term and in the years to come, China is going to be our main competitor," Naravane said.

He deliberately used the word "competitor" rather than "enemy", saying China's challenge would extend beyond the military sphere. "They are going to be our main competitor in all fields. Political, economic, trade, and of course military also," he said.

Dialogue first, military force as last resort

Naravane also called for differences with China to be managed through talks and diplomacy, arguing that military action should remain a last resort.

"It is up to us to try to resolve those conflicts, those differences, through the mechanisms of talks, dialogues. And taking recourse to the use of force should always be the last resort," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that diplomacy needs to be supported by credible military strength.

"There comes a moment when you realise that this is not going to happen. And therefore, you have to have a strong deterrence," Naravane said.

'You can't choose your neighbours'

Naravane also highlighted the importance of maintaining stable relations with India's neighbours, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"You can't choose your neighbours, in real life also, and in geopolitics also. You have to make the best of what you have," he said.

He argued that instability in neighbouring countries can have direct consequences for India, including refugee movements.

"If your neighbouring country is burning, that should not make you happy," he said, citing the movement of refugees from Myanmar into India.