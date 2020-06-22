Delhi on high alert following intelligence of possible terror attack

The national capital has been put on high alert by police officials following intelligence inputs about a probable terror attack, a report said on Sunday.

Intelligence agencies have alerted police on the possibility of four to five people entering Delhi to carry out a terror attack, sources told news agency PTI.

They further said that all the 15 police districts along with elite units of the Crime Branch and the Special Cell have been put on high alert.

Special vigil is being kept on Delhi's borders and a close watch is being maintained in market areas and hospitals, the sources added.

