COVID 19: Delhi records 3,000 new cases, Tamil Nadu cases near 60,000

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 15,413 COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning, taking the toll to 4,10,461, including 13,254 deaths.

The total number of cases include 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths.

The national capital, which has been observing a constant rise in positive cases, recorded 3,000 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 59,746. Death toll has risen to 2,175 after 63 deaths were reported today. Number of recoveries till date stands at 33,013.

Tamil Nadu, which is currently on a complete strict lockdown, reported the highest single-day spike of 2,532 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 59,377. There are 25,863 active cases now in the state. Death toll now stands at 757, according to the State Health Department.

Uttarakhand reports 20 more #COVID19 positive cases till 9 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 2344: State Control Room COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/n3axFJ5aL9 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 ×

12 fresh #COVID19 cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2170. Death toll stands at 80: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 ×

Kerala reported 133 more cases. Total number of active cases in the state is now at 1,490, including 1,659 recovered cases.

Karantaka recorded 453 fresh COVID 19 cases and 5 deaths, taking total number of active cases to 3,391 & death toll to 137.

The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 662 now, including 237 active cases, 406 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/YIlpEHVDHh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 ×

Punjab, the north Indian state, reported 122 new, taking the total number of cases to 4,074. Death toll rises to 99 after one death was reported today. Till date, 2,700 patients have been discharged, according to the Department of Information & Public Relations, Punjab Government.

Mumabi, which is the epicenter of the worst affected state in the country - Maharashtra, reported 1,242 new cases and 41 deaths. The total now stands at 66,507, including 3,669 deaths, 33,491 discharged and 29,347 recovered cases.

122 fresh cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 20 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division. Total number cases stand at 5956 including 2492 active cases, 3382 recovered and 82 deaths: J&K Govt pic.twitter.com/e7yAiGXdoY — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 ×

14 more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for #COVID19 in the last 24 hours. There are total 58 active cases & 210 have recovered till date: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) pic.twitter.com/9cHinYasIm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 ×

Goa, which was once declared as a coronavirus-free state, reported 64 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 818. There are 683 active cases and 135 recovered cases, as reported by the Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

A total of 414 fresh cases were reported in West Bengal. The state recorded 15 deaths and 432 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 13,945 in the state, of which 5,093 are active cases. The death toll is at 555.

139 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total number of cases stand at 2273 including 841 active cases, 1421 discharged and 11 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/py5gXi5HUf — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020 ×

Gujarat reported 580 fresh cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. State tally now stands at 27,317 including 19,357 cured/discharged and 1,664 deaths.

Rajasthan reported 393 new cases and 12 deaths till 8.30 pm on Sunday. Total number of cases rise to 14,930 including 2,984 active cases, 349 deaths and 11,355 discharges.

Haryana has had 412 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 10,635.

With 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

"The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase. So far, a total of 2, 27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the Ministry said in a statement.