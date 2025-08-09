/Delhi, Noida lashed by heavy midnight rain ahead of Rakshabandhan festivities

New Delhi experienced overcast skies and fresh spells of rain on Friday night, bringing relief from the humid conditions but also causing disruptions across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Saturday morning, advising residents and commuters to be prepared for possible delays.

The showers, which extended into late evening, led to traffic congestion and water-logging in several parts of Delhi and neighbouring Noida. Visuals from across the National Capital Region (NCR) showed vehicles navigating flooded stretches, with some areas reporting slow-moving traffic. The timing of the rain is likely to affect travel ahead of the Rakshabandhan festival, with authorities urging commuters to factor in extra time for their journeys.

According to the IMD, Delhi can expect thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Saturday. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover near 36 degrees Celsius. Rain and thunderstorm activity are predicted to persist for the next few days.

The IMD has also issued a forecast for another spell of rain on August 13 and 14, which could bring temperatures down by a few degrees. The department says the wet weather may help ease humidity levels in the city, but could also contribute to further traffic and drainage issues if heavy showers continue.

Meanwhile, air quality in the capital remained in the “moderate” range on Friday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 116. Experts suggest that intermittent rainfall may temporarily help disperse pollutants, keeping AQI levels from slipping into the “poor” category.