New Delhi, India

Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line are facing disruptions on Thursday (Dec 5) due to a cable theft that happened between the Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, announced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The issues led to long delays for passengers travelling on the metro line in the Indian national capital.

“There is a delay in services on the Blue Line due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. The inconvenience is regretted,” the DMRC stated in an X post. It also advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly as delays may lead to additional time.

Delhi Metro said some thieves or miscreants stole the signalling cables, leading to damage to the metro line. Due to this, the trains will be running at a slower speed, leading to delays between the Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. The trains on the other sections will run normally.

Shortly after the first statement, DMRC said that the repair work would occur during the night hours after the closing of metro services to avoid any inconvenience to people travelling. However, in a recent update, DMRC said that the repair work may start soon.

In the latest update, DMRC informed passengers: “Delhi Metro shall make an attempt to repair the impacted section between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar from 12:45 PM onwards. During this period, single line operation will be done between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar.”

It added, “However, in case the repair work takes more time and is not completed quickly, the work shall be done in the night hours after the end of passenger services. We shall provide further updates on this repair work.”

The Blue Line metro that runs between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City or Vaishali is one of the busiest metro routes in the national capital, connecting key areas like Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Noida Sector 18, and Noida Sector 16.

The delay affected many passengers, occurring during morning office hours.

Arvind Kejriwal criticises Amit Shah over theft

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to the incident, criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In an X post, Kejriwal wrote, “Amit Shah ji, what is happening in Delhi. Even the cable of Delhi Metro has been stolen. Nothing is safe. Do something.”

