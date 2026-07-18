/Delhi logs warmest July night since 2021; IMD issues weekend yellow alert for rain

Delhi registered its warmest July night in five years on Friday as the minimum temperature reached 31 degrees Celsius, amid sweltering, humid conditions and a lack of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the maximum temperature reached 38.8 degrees Celsius, marking 3.6 degrees above the seasonal average. The last time the highest nighttime minimum temperature was higher was on July 1, 2021, when it hit 31.7 degrees Celsius.



For the upcoming period, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder and lightning. Additionally, Friday evening and night are expected to bring very light to light rain, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.



Location-specific data from various weather stations revealed that Lodhi Road recorded the highest maximum at 39.0 degrees Celsius (5.0 degrees above normal). Palam followed this at 38.5 degrees Celsius (3.3 degrees above normal), Ayanagar at 38.4 degrees Celsius (3.1 degrees above normal), and the Ridge station at 37.4 degrees Celsius (2.6 degrees above normal).

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IMD issues yellow alert

Meanwhile, the weather office has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting thunderstorms along with rain over the weekend. In addition, the national capital has recorded a minimum temperature of 31.0 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal.



The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 31.0 degrees Celsius, rising 3.8 notches above normal. Palam registered 29.1 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal, and Lodhi Road recorded 30.1 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above normal. The Ridge station was found with a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below normal, whereas Ayanagar logged 30.1 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal.