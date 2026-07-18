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Delhi logs warmest July night since 2021; IMD issues weekend yellow alert for rain

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:37 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:37 IST
Delhi logs warmest July night since 2021; IMD issues weekend yellow alert for rain

Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

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The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder and lightning for the upcoming period. Additionally, Friday evening and night are expected to bring very light to light rain, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Delhi registered its warmest July night in five years on Friday as the minimum temperature reached 31 degrees Celsius, amid sweltering, humid conditions and a lack of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the maximum temperature reached 38.8 degrees Celsius, marking 3.6 degrees above the seasonal average. The last time the highest nighttime minimum temperature was higher was on July 1, 2021, when it hit 31.7 degrees Celsius.


For the upcoming period, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder and lightning. Additionally, Friday evening and night are expected to bring very light to light rain, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.


Location-specific data from various weather stations revealed that Lodhi Road recorded the highest maximum at 39.0 degrees Celsius (5.0 degrees above normal). Palam followed this at 38.5 degrees Celsius (3.3 degrees above normal), Ayanagar at 38.4 degrees Celsius (3.1 degrees above normal), and the Ridge station at 37.4 degrees Celsius (2.6 degrees above normal).

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IMD issues yellow alert

Meanwhile, the weather office has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting thunderstorms along with rain over the weekend. In addition, the national capital has recorded a minimum temperature of 31.0 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal.

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The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 31.0 degrees Celsius, rising 3.8 notches above normal. Palam registered 29.1 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal, and Lodhi Road recorded 30.1 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above normal. The Ridge station was found with a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below normal, whereas Ayanagar logged 30.1 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal.


On Friday evening, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 176, placing it within the “moderate” bracket. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, AQI readings are classified into distinct health categories: 0 to 50 denotes “good” air quality, 51 to 100 is “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 is “moderate,” 201 to 300 signifies “poor,” 301 to 400 is deemed “very poor,” and any reading between 401 and 500 falls into the “severe” category.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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