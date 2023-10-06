Delhi: GRAP Stage 1 likely to be activated during weekend, AQI may enter ‘poor' category

Stage one of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was put in place to combat rising air pollution, will likely be activated on coming Sunday (Oct 8), media reports said citing officials. Currently, the air quality in the Indian capital Delhi is at a "moderate" level and has been at this for the past 15 days. However, it is anticipated to tumble down to the "poor" category by the coming weekend.

GRAP was revised in July 2023 with the aim of bolstering measures against deteriorating air quality as a result of rising stubble burning during the winter months.

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced the implementation of GRAP from October 1 in view of the possibility of an increase in pollution levels in winter.

Delhi AQI

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated on Thursday (Oct 5). The 24-hour average was recorded at 177, which comes under the "moderate" category. The jump in the AQI level is not much and has gone up by just one unit as compared to the previous day's reading of 176 (moderate).

However, with the onset of winter and dropping temperatures, the AQI has been constantly deteriorating. Delhi’s AQI was 155 on Tuesday (Oct 3) and 146 on Monday (Oct 2).

Also Read | Canada evacuates diplomats from India after New Delhi demands staff reduction

As soon as Delhi's AQI hits 201, initial measures to address deteriorating air quality will be taken as per GRAP.

Early Warning System

Just like last year, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), reportedly said it will depend on the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi to take pre-emptive action. Still, CAQM will have to wait for the AQI to get to the “poor” category to implement Stage 1. As per EWS’s forecast, the AQI is likely to be “moderate” on Friday (Oct 6) and could become “poor” on Saturday (Oct 7).

Watch | Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on oil prices

“Based on the AQI on Saturday, measures under Stage 1 could be enforced. The CAQM sub-committee on GRAP will hold regular meetings, based on forecasts,” a CAQM official reportedly said.

GRAP is a comprehensive strategy designed to combat air pollution in cities across India. It consists of four stages, each tailored to address specific air quality concerns. The plan's flexibility allows for adjustments based on the severity of pollution and regional differences.