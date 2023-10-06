Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on oil prices

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, has expressed concerns over the supply-side management by OPEC+ in recent months, suggesting that it could lead to demand destruction. In an interview given to Argus Media, Puri emphasises the need for OPEC+ producers to consider the consequences of their decisions, as high oil prices strain fragile economies.

