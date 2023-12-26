Delhi fog: 30 flights delayed due to poor visibility as fog engulfs city; 5 others diverted to Jaipur

Delhi was engulfed by heavy fog on Tuesday, forcing several flights to be cancelled. Delhi Airport Authority alerted flight passengers of delays due to dense fog in the capital city for the third consecutive day. The visibility on Tuesday morning was near zero, as per the airport authority.

The national capital saw its first major dip in temperature over the Christmas weekend, with minimum temperatures falling to 9 degrees Celsius. On the morning of December 25, the city woke up to foggy weather conditions, causing many trains and flights to delay.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted similar weather conditions over the next few days, from Dec 25 to Dec 30.

30 flights delayed due to dense fog in the capital

A total of 30 flights have been experiencing delays, both departures and arrivals, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, as per the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data. Another five flights have already been diverted to Jaipur from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.

“Delhi airport is experiencing delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights, including international, due to dense fog,” airport officials said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Navy set to commission INS Imphal today, seven key facts to note

The Delhi Airport is continuously assisting passengers and even issued an advisory on the flight delays. It said that while landing and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected. The CAT III instrument is an anti-fog landing system initiated during poor visibility.

“While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi airport's advisory read.

Meanwhile, apart from Delhi, other northern states are also experiencing a fall in temperatures with a blanket of heavy fog. Very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, as per IMD.