Indian Navy set to commission INS Imphal today, seven key facts to note
Missile destroyer INS Imphal of the Indian Navy (Representative image) Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
A commissioning ceremony will take place today (Dec 26) in the presence of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai. INS Imphal is the third of four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers to be commissioned into the Indian Navy.
Here are seven key facts about the Indian Navy's latest missile destroyer
- INS Imphal is India's first warship named after a northeastern region of the country, showcasing the significance of the Indian territory for national security, connectivity and prosperity. The commissioning of the destroyer was first approved by the Indian president back in 2019.
- INS Imphal will be the third ‘Vishakhapatnam’ class missile destroyer to be commissioned into the Indian Navy. These are designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau.
- The 164-metre-long destroyer is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, medium-range and Brahmos surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine rocket launchers, and 76mm super rapid gun mount.
- The warship was constructed by Mazagaon Dock Limited and was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 after a comprehensive trial programme. The warship is powered by Combines Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion and is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/hour).
- INS Imphal is one of the most advanced, potent warships ever have been constructed in India, according to the Indian Navy. The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.
- The warship is designed to operate efficiently in extreme conditions and is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions. Thus, the survivability skills and combat capability of the ship are unmatched.
- The destroyer will join the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy after being commissioned.
(With inputs from agencies)