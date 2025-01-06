Bharatiye Janta Party (BJP) MLA candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri, is under heavy criticism due to his recent remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena.

Advertisment

During a campaign event at Kalkaji for upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Bidhuri said, "Lalu had said that he will develop roads in Bihar as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks. Lalu had lied. But I assure you just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji, sudhar camp and inner and outer roads like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."

Also read: Bangladesh cancels scheduled judges' training in India amid strained ties

Ramesh Bidhuri is a former two-time Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi. He is also a Delhi High Court advocate by profession. The statement garnered a lot of attention and went viral on the social media platforms.

Advertisment

According to Hindustan Times, the Congress party candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, Alka Lamba, accused Bidhuri of "insulting" women using his "usual indecent language."

Lamba also demanded an apology from Bidhuri for the remarks against Gandhi. She said, "Bidhuri ji should publicly apologise and the top leaders should clarify their opinion on this."

The BJP in a statement said that the party does not tolerate any type of disrespectful comments against women. The party added that such remarks should not be made by any member or election candidate.

Advertisment

After facing criticism form his own party, Bidhuri issued a clarification. In a post on X, he said, "What I said, I compared it with what was said earlier. When two people make mistake, both need to rectify. If Congress will rectify their mistake, the same will be done by us as well."

Bidhuri was referring to an old statement of Lalu Prasad Yadav against the actress and BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini.

Another controversy

Later, in an another campaign rally in Rohini, Bidhuri made controversial remarks against Delhi's current Chief Minister Atishi Marlena.

Also read: India's first positive HMPV virus case detected in Bengaluru

Bidhuri said, "Marlena has changed her father. Earlier she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character."

In a social media post, Bidhuri expressed regret over his remarks and said, "Some people are making statements on social media for political gains with a wrong perception based on a statement given by me in some context. My intention was not to insult anyone. But still, if anyone was hurt, then I express regret."

This is not the first time Bidhuri has found himself in trouble for making controversial remarks. Last year during a Lok Sabha session, Bidhuri received backlash for making remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali.

(With input from agencies)