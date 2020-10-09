Delhi could see 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily: Report

An alarming report has revealed that coronavirus situation in Delhi, which has been controlled so far, can worsen as the winter season approaches and the national capital could see 15,000 cases on a daily basis.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) drafted a report named as ''Revised Strategy for control of COVID-19 version 3.0'', said there are three concerning factors that may put excessive pressure on healthcare services, including winter months that make respiratory illnesses severe and the upcoming festive season.

The report which is submitted to the Delhi government said that fatality rate in the national capital is 1.9 per cent which is more than the national average of 1.5 per cent and needs to be brought down further for controlling the pandemic.

It also expected a lot of patients outside Delhi coming to the city for treatment, which can stress the health system. Patients who are arriving from far away areas are expected to be more serious, the report noted.

It recommended that the government makes arrangements for hospitalisation of one-fifth of these 15,000 people, taking into account severe and moderate cases.

It has also urged the government to control gatherings in view of the festive season.