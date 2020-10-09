Air quality in Delhi improves slightly, stubble burning continues in neighbour states

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped slightly on Friday morning representing improved air quality in the national capital. The city recorded an AQI of 198. On Thursday, the average AQI was recorded to be 208. AQI of 198 falls in 'moderate' category.

Delhi's air quality had turned poor on Wednesday, the first time in since June 29, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording a 24-hour average AQI of 215. The AQI was 230 on June 29.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said that AQI may improve by Saturday.

A gradual increase in farm fires around Punjab, Haryana and other areas has been seen. Wind direction and speed are favourable for transport of pollutants toward Delhi. However, a shift in wind direction is expected.

High levels of air pollution in Delhi is a year-round problem, which can be attributed to unfavourable meteorological conditions, farm fires in neighbouring regions and local sources of pollution.

According to an analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based think tank, transportation contributes the most -- 18 to 39 per cent -- to Delhi's air pollution.

Road dust is the second-largest source of air pollution in the city (18 to 38 per cent), followed by industries (2 to 29 per cent), thermal power plants (3 to 11 per cent) and construction (8 per cent).

The Delhi government on Monday launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he himself will review the situation daily.

A "green" war room was also inaugurated by Environment Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps being taken to deal with high levels of air pollution in winters.

The government will also start the spraying of 'Pusa bio-decomposer' solution in non-Basmati rice fields in the national capital, starting October 11.

The solution, experts say, can turn stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore, can prevent stubble burning.

Starting October 15, stricter measures to fight air pollution will also come into force in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan, which was first implemented in Delhi-NCR in 2017.

These measures include increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping use of diesel generator sets when the air quality turns poor.

When the situation turns "severe", GRAP recommends closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants, sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas.

The measures to be followed in the "emergency" situation include stopping entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction activities and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

(With PTI inputs)