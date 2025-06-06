/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat; police on alert - Here's how threat was sent

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a death threat late Thursday night, through a phone call to the Ghaziabad police.

According to sources, the threat was made via a call to the Police Control Room (PCR) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh around 11 pm.

Ghaziabad Police then informed Delhi Police about the threat, prompting swift action by both Delhi and Ghaziabad police.

As per preliminary investigations, the caller has been identified, but his phone is currently switched off.

Delhi and Ghaziabad police launched a joint search operation to trace and arrest the accused behind the threat.

This comes just a few days after two government buildings in central Delhi, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan received threatening emails.

On May 30, the government buildings received the emails at nearly 6:49 am to senior officials at the two central government complexes.

The email read, "Ammonium sulfur-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been twinned" within the premises."

“Evacuate All by 3.15 pm," the threat read, further prompting security agencies to carry out an extensive search operation.

Efforts are being made now to trace the source and ensure the national capital's chief minister's safety.

According to officials, the Delhi chief minister may move into a government bungalow in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

A senior government official said that an allotment letter has been issued for Rekha Gupta and the Public Works Department (PWD) has started repair and renovation work at that property.

"We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the chief minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued," he told Indian news agency PTI.