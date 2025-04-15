The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, received an email warning of a bomb threat on Monday night, following which a case was lodged and security measures enhanced in the religious town.

The police in Ayodhya have lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation.

The warning was received in the mail of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday night. In the threat mail, it was written that the authorities should increase the security of the Ram Temple, which was inaugurated in January last year.

Police said that an individual from Tamil Nadu wrote the email in English, reported news agency PTI.

The threat mail was also received in many other districts, including Barabanki and Chandauli.



The Ram Temple trust filed a complaint in Ayodhya, and the cyber cell of UP Police is probing the issue.

The police are taking the bomb threat seriously, as the Ram temple drew 135.5 million domestic visitors in 2024, overtaking the Taj Mahal as Uttar Pradesh’s most visited spot. Accordingly, the police have increased patrolling around the city.

However, this is not the first time the Ram temple has received a threat. In November 2024, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ issued a video warning of potential bloodshed at the Ram temple.

Meanwhile, a security wall spanning approximately four kilometres will be erected around the Ram Temple and is likely to be completed in 18 months, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Building Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Monday.

“Engineers India Limited will construct the security wall for the Ram Temple. The conclusive resolution regarding the wall’s height, thickness and design has been established. Construction will be initiated after soil testing,” he said.