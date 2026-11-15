/Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ on Sunday; will rain bring respite from pollution?

Delhi woke up to another smog-filled morning on Sunday (Nov 15), with pollution levels remaining firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, while several neighbourhoods recorded readings above 400.

IIT Delhi, ITO among worst-hit areas

At least six monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ air quality at 7:05 am. IIT Delhi topped the list with an AQI of 425, followed by ITO at 415. Commonwealth Sports Complex recorded 403, while North Campus of Delhi University and Pusa both registered 402. Burari Crossing stood at 400.

The pollution was not limited to these locations. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 386, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) reported 383. Akshardham Temple registered 365.

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Other monitoring stations also remained in the ‘very poor’ category, including RK Puram at 339, Okhla Phase-2 at 330 and Maidan Garhi at 325.

A few parts of the capital saw relatively lower pollution levels. Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 298, while IGNOU-Maidan Garhi and IMD Lodhi Road reported 278 and 280, respectively. Delhi Cantonment was the least polluted among the listed locations, with an AQI of 165, classified as ‘moderate’.

PM10 and PM2.5 remained among the major pollutants affecting the city’s air quality.

GRAP Stage III restrictions remain in force

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had brought Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into force across the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on November 6 as pollution worsened.

IMD predicts light rain