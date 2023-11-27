Delhi air quality again falls to 'severe' category after slight improvement; rains likely to bring relief

Delhi’s air brought some relief from pollution with a slight improvement in the air quality. On Sunday the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 389 in the “very poor” category as compared to 414 in the “severe” category on Friday. But Monday morning again brought a thick layer of smog with deteriorated air quality.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), RK Puram recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 419 at 7:00 am IST. Other areas also recorded AQI in the severe category with ITO at 435, Dwarka Sector 8 at 402, Jahangirpuri at 437 and Ashok Vihar at 455.

AQI dipped again in the capital, rains likely to bring relief

Though the capital city’s air quality showed slight improvement from skyrocketing pollution levels, there has been no complete relief from it. The recent surge in AQI levels can be attributed to the lifting of several restrictions by the Centre last Saturday. It provides allowance for construction activities and the entry of trucks into Delhi from other states.

However, restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remained in place.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a meeting on Friday in the wake of increasing pollution in the city.

"Some increase in the pollution of Delhi has been noted. We had a meeting regarding it. The incidents of stubble burning are very few now, and the level of pollution is still increasing. Scientists reported 2-3 factors for this. The first is that vehicle pollution's contribution is 36 per cent. The second factor is biomass burning. We made some major decisions after seeing this, Gopal Rai said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some respite due to a likely improvement in meteorological conditions under the influence of a western disturbance to affect northwest India starting Sunday. There is also the possibility of rain in Delhi and nearby areas that will likely curb pollution in the city.