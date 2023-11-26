Malaysia opens visa-free doors for Indian, Chinese travelers from Dec 1

Starting from December 1, Malaysia is set to eliminate visa requirements for Indian and Chinese tourists, as announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. During a speech at his party's annual congress in Putrajaya, Anwar stated that citizens from both countries can enjoy a visa-free stay of up to 30 days, contingent upon passing security screenings.

With an eye on boosting economic growth, Malaysia is vying to attract more tourists and their spending. Anwar had previously revealed plans to enhance visa facilities, particularly targeting tourists and investors from India and China.

Earlier, in a move welcomed by Indian travelers, Thailand and Sri Lanka have also relaxed visa requirements. Thailand has waived the need for a visa for Indian visitors, allowing a generous 30-day stay, effective from November 10 to May 10 of the next year, with a possibility of extension.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka initiated a visa-free entry program in October for visitors from seven countries, including India and China, lasting until March 31, 2024.

China eases up on int'l travel

To stimulate its economy following the pandemic-induced downturn, China has opted to provide free visa services to six countries - France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. The visa exemptions will be applicable from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that citizens from these countries can enter China and stay for 15 days for purposes such as business, tourism, family visits, and transit.

China, having experienced a decline in its tourism sector due to its stringent pandemic measures, is now easing travel norms.

After initially isolating the country by closing borders and implementing strict lockdowns, China has gradually lifted many restrictions on international travel. The introduction of visa-free services further contributes to creating a more favorable environment for travelers.