'Deeply regrettable': India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

India said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the government said in a statement.

''The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.''

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

The Pakistan military said that a high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district. The country has summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri led to further deterioration of India-Pak relations.

The relations between the two countries went down further after terror strike on Indian security forces in February 2019 in J&K in which several soldiers were killed.

Indian forces conducted airstrikes on Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in retaliation as Pakistan launched its fighter jets against India the next day which was intercepted by Indian Air Force fighters.

IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 was shot down during an air duel with Pak jets as he shot down a Pakistan F-16. Varthaman was later handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border after pressure from India.

India has maintained it desires for a normal, neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence.



(With inputs from agencies)