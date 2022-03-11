US lawmakers seek sanctions against Pakistan; bill sent to US Foreign Affairs Committee

A United States lawmaker has called to designate Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism. Scott Perry, who is a Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania, has sponsored a bill titled 'Stopping Pakistani Terror Act' that seeks to designate Pakistan as a "state sponsor of terrorism, and other purposes".

It has been understood that the bill has now been referred to the US House committee on foreign affairs and the proposed sanctions include several restrictions.

Some of the restrictions on foreign assistance are; a ban on defence exports and sales, certain controls over the export of dual-use items, and miscellaneous financial and other restrictions.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on free movement of cargo trucks

Voices have been raised to probe into Ambassador Masood Khan's alleged links with some groups. Scott Perry, Gregory Steube and Mary E Miller sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland on March 9.

They claimed that Ambassador Khan's close relationship "with domestic actors linked with the Pakistani regime remains a critical concern".

The official website of the US Congress has marked the bill under HR 6993.

Only four countries have been designated sponsors of terrorism so far: Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria.

ALSO READ | Killings, kidnappings of businessmen have increased in the country: Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce

A couple of days back, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) retained Islamabad on the grey list over inadequate actions on probing and prosecuting terrorists.

FATF said in a statement, "The FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item by continuing to demonstrate that [terror financing] investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups."