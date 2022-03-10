Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on free movement of cargo trucks

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed on a document to allow the free movement of trucks between the two neighbouring nations.



According to the Temporary Admission Document (TAD), Afghanistan's Consulates in Quetta and Peshawar would issue documents for Pakistani trucks, while Pakistan's Consulates in Kandahar and Khost will issue documents for Afghan trucks, reports TOLO News.



The agreement will come into effect on March 21.

The Joint Chamber of Commerce between Afghanistan and Pakistan said that the agreement will allow the Afghan trucks to freely move in all Pakistani cities.



"The governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed on it and it will soon become effective in practice," said Naqibullah Sapai, head of the Joint Chamber.



Afghan traders said that the free movement of the trucks in Pakistan would help reduce the price of commodities.



"Previously, the Afghan trucks were being fined while importing commodities from Karachi, but now these problems are resolved," said Zalmai Azimi, a trader.

According to Abdul Razzak Dawood, adviser to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment said the decision on the free movement on trucks was taken during a meeting between officials of the two countries on March 1, Khaama Press reported.



"We have finally done it! Historical development on regional connectivity front! We wish to share that Pakistan & Afghanistan have allowed free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries and cross (staffing) Temporary Admission Documents (TAD)," he tweeted on Wednesday.