Killings, kidnappings of businessmen have increased in the country: Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce

After an ACCI senior adviser to the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Mohammad Dawood Musa was killed by a gunman at his home in the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul, the organisation has expressed concern over what it says is an increasing trend in the killings of businessmen.

According to media reports Dawood died after being taken to hospital. Dawood’s relatives said that the gunman first took him out of the car and then a man shot him in the heart about a meter away, following which the perpetrators fled.

Expressing concern, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) in Afghanistan said that, “killings and kidnappings of businessmen have increased the country.”

While mentioning the raised concerns among the country’s businessmen, ACCI said that the Islamic emirate should pay serious attention to this matter.

As per the Chamber of Commerce and Investment that Musa played a key role in drafting the Afghanistan-Pakistan Investment Law, tax law and transit agreements.

ACCI also added that Mohammad Dawood Musa represented Mercedes-Benz in Afghanistan and played a key role in the growth of the country's private sector.

“I ask the Islamic Emirate to find the killer of Dawood Musa and bring him to justice,” said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the board of the ACCI said in an interview with Tolo news.

“In the private sector, this is a huge loss. In the future, the Islamic Emirate must pay attention to protecting the lives and property of traders,” said Naqibullah Safi, chairman of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

Another businessman in the construction sector was also injured by kidnappers on Sunday.

There were reports that the head of the federation Khwaja Mir Mujahid and his brother has been abducted by some unknown people in Kabul on Sunday.

"Power lifting federation officials say that Khawja Mir Mujahid, head of the federation has been disappeared since Sunday this week. Reportedly unknown gunmen abducted Mujahid and his brother from the PD-15 area in northern #Kabul city," a media report said.

Apart from these, reports also indicate that the Taliban severely tortured a local journalist named Malouf Ashrafi.

