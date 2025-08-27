/Days after Noida case, another woman in Uttar Pradesh burnt alive by husband over dowry

Days after 26-year-old Nikki Bhati was set ablaze allegedly by her husband and husband's family over dowry in Greater Noida, another case of dowry-linked violence surfaced in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Narangpur village of the district, where the 32-year-old victim, identified as Parul, a trained nurse, sustained severe burn injuries and was quickly rushed to Delhi in critical condition.

In response, police have registered a case against six members of a family, including the husband of the woman who is also serving as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Her husband, identified as Devendra, had recently been transferred from Rampur to Bareilly and was at home on leave during the tragedy.

Case filed under domestic violence

According to a report by NDTV, police said that the constable and his relatives allegedly attempted to set Parul ablaze after demands for dowry were not met. In response, Parul's brother has filed a complaint against them, accusing her husband Devendra, his mother, and four other relatives identified as Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh.

Police said that a case has been registered under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder. "All six accused are currently missing. A search operation is underway," said the police.

The mother of the victim, Anita, stated that she was informed about the incident by neighbours early on Tuesday. "When I reached the spot, my daughter was writhing in pain, badly burnt," she said. "She was taken to the nearest hospital but had to be referred to Delhi due to her condition. She is fighting for her life," Anita added.

Anita confirmed that her daughter married Devendra around 13 years ago. And the couple has twin children now, a girl and a boy.