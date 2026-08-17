/Dawood Ibrahim aide Akhtar Merchant arrested at Delhi airport in 2023 bakery firing case

An alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Akhtar Merchant, has been arrested at Delhi airport in connection with a 2023 firing and extortion case involving a bakery in Maharashtra. Merchant, who had been wanted by the police in the case, was taken into custody after he arrived at Delhi airport. His arrest marks a significant development in the investigation, which has been pending for nearly three years.

According to the case being investigated by the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police, Merchant is accused of being part of an extortion conspiracy linked to the firing incident at a bakery in the Kashimira area. Investigators suspect that Merchant and another accused, identified as Nisar Ahmed Sheikh alias Pappu Pager, allegedly threatened a businessman in an attempt to extort money. When their demands were reportedly not met, a gunman was allegedly hired to target employees at a bakery.

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However, the attack did not proceed as allegedly planned. The weapon reportedly malfunctioned, preventing the gunman from firing.

The incident subsequently led to a police investigation into the alleged extortion network and the people behind the attack. Police invoked serious charges in the case, including attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy, along with provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, or MCOCA.

Merchant had reportedly remained out of the reach of investigators after the case was registered. His movements were monitored, and information about his whereabouts was shared with Indian authorities. He was eventually intercepted and arrested at Delhi airport.

The arrest is particularly significant because of Merchant's alleged association with Dawood Ibrahim's network. Dawood, one of India's most wanted underworld figures, has long been accused by Indian agencies of running an organised criminal network with links to extortion, arms trafficking and other illegal activities.

Following his arrest, investigators are expected to question Merchant about his alleged role in the 2023 bakery case, the extortion demands and the identities and activities of other individuals allegedly linked to the conspiracy.

Police will also examine his movements during the period he remained absconding and whether he had maintained contact with other members of the alleged criminal network.

The case now moves into a crucial phase, with investigators likely to focus on establishing Merchant's exact role in the alleged conspiracy and identifying the wider network behind the attempted attack. The arrest also highlights the continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to track down individuals allegedly connected to organised crime networks, even years after a case is registered.