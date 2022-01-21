Daughters to inherit properties of Hindu fathers who die without a will, says Indian Supreme Court

In a landmark judgement, the daughters of Hindu men, who die without making a will, would have the right to inherit self-acquired and other properties obtained in the partition by the father, said the Supreme Court on Thursday.

These daughters would also get preference over other members of the family, such as sons and daughters of brothers of the deceased father, added the court.

The judgement was related to the property rights of Hindu women and widows under the Hindu Succession Act.

This comes as there have been several debates regarding rights of the Hindu women on the properties of their parents.

In a 51-page judgment, a bench of justices, S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari, said, “If a property of a male Hindu dying intestate (without a will) is a self-acquired property or obtained in the partition of a coparcenary or a family property, the same would devolve by inheritance and not by survivorship, and a daughter of such a male Hindu would be entitled to inherit such property in preference to other collaterals (such as sons/daughters of brothers of deceased father).”

