India reports over 29k COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 703 in 24 hours

India on Friday reported 3,47,254 new coronavirus cases with 703 deaths in 24 hours.

The number of active cases rose to 20,18,825, India's health ministry said adding that the daily positivity rate was at over 17 per cent.

The COVID-19 cases have increased by 29,722 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,51,777. The health ministry informed there were 9,692 Omicron cases detected in the country which was an increase of over 4 per cent since Thursday.

India's western state of Maharashtra reported 46,197 new COVID-19 cases with over 2,00000 active cases. The death toll due to the virus on Thursday was 37, the state health department said. There were 125 Omicron variant cases detected.

Mumbai recorded 5,708 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday with the number of active cases at over 22,000.

Meanwhile, India's eastern state of West Bengal reported 10,959 coronavirus cases with 37 deaths on Thursday with over 1,44,00 active cases. The state health department said the COVID-19 positivity rate is at over 16 per cent.

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in cases recorded 28,561 COVID-19 cases along with 39 deaths with the number of active cases at over 1,79,000.

(With inputs from Agencies)