Czech Supreme Court greenlights Nikhil Gupta's extradition; decision now rests with justice ministry

In a key development, the Supreme Court of the Czech Republic has ruled on the extradition of Nikhil Gupta, accused by US federal prosecutors of attempting to kill Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Justice Ministry Spokesperson Vladimir Řepka confirmed the court's decision.

"The Supreme Court of the Czech Republic ruled that extradition (to the US) is possible," Řepka told WION. Following this decision, the Ministry of Justice will undertake the responsibility of the case. Řepka explained, "After the Supreme Court's decision has been delivered to all parties, all file material in the case will be submitted to the Ministry of Justice."

Czech Minister of Justice Pavel Blažek will now be tasked with the crucial decision of whether to allow Gupta's extradition to the US at a later date. However, Řepka emphasized the potential for the minister to express reservations about the court's decision. "If the Minister of Justice has doubts about the correctness of the court's decision, he can submit a proposal to the Supreme Court to review their decision within 3 months," Řepka added, underlining a possible avenue for further legal scrutiny.

The timeline for Minister Blažek's decision remains uncertain as the spokesperson noted that, "It is now impossible to predict when the minister will make a decision." The minister's judgment will be pivotal, considering the gravity of the accusations and the potential geo-political implications associated with the case. The alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has garnered attention in India, US.