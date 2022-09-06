Cyrus Mistry: Autopsy confirms instant death due to haemorrhage

The autopsy of Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of the Tata Group, and Jehangir Pandole, a friend, revealed that both men died from "severe head trauma and extensive external and internal lesions to important organs".

After their remains were transported from Palghar's Kasa Sub-District Hospital on Monday around midnight, Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole had post-mortem examinations performed at the government-run JJ Hospital.

An autopsy in the case of Mistry found serious head trauma that resulted in a haemorrhage (heavy bleeding). The neck, thigh, head, and chest all had many fractures. The JJ hospital's medical staff claims that these injuries happen when the body experiences a significant jolt, such as when a car suddenly stops or accelerates rapidly.

The samples of viscera will be forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, according to JJ officials. A viscera analysis is performed to look for, among other things, residues of poison, alcohol, and chemicals. According to sources, samples have also been saved for DNA analysis.

Also read | India: 426 die each day in road accidents; 18 per hour

After the accident on Sunday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National highway, Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, who were sitting in the back seat of a Mercedes SUV, passed away practically instantly. As per the Superintendent of Police, Palghar, the accident happened due to the driver of the car losing control.

Additionally, a forensic examination of the scene of the car accident will be conducted. This entails reconstructing the occurrence to determine its cause and comprehending the infrastructure-related aspects that may have contributed to the crash and the aggravation of the injury. A thorough examination of the car and the scene as well as an injury investigation will be done by experts.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE