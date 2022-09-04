Condolences pour in following death of former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry in road accident

Former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident after his car hit a divider near Mumbai.

According to Mumbai police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai along with two other persons who were hospitalised in Gujrat following the road accident.

Terming the death of the 54-year-old industrialist as "shocking", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ''The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.''

Indian Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India wrote on Twitter ''Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti.''

Indian External Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said ''Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Recall our various interactions over the years. My deepest condolences to his family.''

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.''

Cyrus Mistry was a Civil Engineer from London’s prestigious Imperial College and the son of Pallonji Mistry who was the owner of Shapoorji Pallonji group and the biggest stakeholder in the Tata group.

After the company criticised his performance, Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in a boardroom coup in October 2016.

