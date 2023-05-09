Cyclone Mocha may intensify into severe storm this week, says IMD | Details

Cyclone Mocha: The storm developing in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a severe cyclone with winds blowing up to 120 km/h over the sea, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) chief DR M Mohapatra.

The cyclone is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 and into Cyclone Mocha on May 10. It is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts around May 12.

A warning has already been issued to small sea-faring vessels and fishers not to venture out from Tuesday onwards. The Met department also asked authorities to regulate offshore activities and shipping near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands accordingly, from May 8 to May 12.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 8, the Met department said. The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the same region at 0530 IST today, the 9th May 2023. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2023 × After intensifying into a cyclonic storm, while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea, strong winds with a speed of 60 kilometres per hour can blow in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

There is a possibility of heavy rains in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha until May 12. The sea conditions are predicted to be rough over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on May 8 and very rough from May 9 onwards.

Also Read | Israel FM cuts short his India visit, will return after meeting PM Modi today

Since the warning by the Met Department, states are on high alert, with local disaster response teams afoot to handle any emergency situations that may occur.

Cyclone Mocha-related warning has been issued across 18 districts in Odisha. The state weather bureau of Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Odisha, cautioning of possible thunderstorms and lightning. Severe rains and thunderstorms will also disrupt day-to-day activities in several Odisha states, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur, Kendraprada, Cuttack and Puri.

IMD also issued a warning for other parts of the country, saying, maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 3-5 degree Celsius over most parts of the country over the five days.

How does a cyclone occur?

The word ‘cyclone’ originates from the Greek word, ‘cyclos’, which refers to the coiling of a snake. Cyclones are formed when the sea-surface temperature rises above 26.5 degrees Celsius and usually bring with them extreme winds and heavy rainfall which can result in large-scale destruction including floods in coastal areas.

Naming of cyclones

Cyclones across the world are named by the six regional specialised metrological centres (RSMCs) and five tropical cyclone warning centres (TCWCs).

The name Mocha was suggested by Yemen after a Red Sea port city, which is said to have introduced coffee to the world more than 500 years ago.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE