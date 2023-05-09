Israeli foreign minister arrives in New Delhi on three-day visit, will meet Jaishankar
India's foreign ministry's statement noted that the Israeli Foreign Minister’s visit is in preparation for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to India later this year
Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning for a three-day visit, where he will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. The Israeli minister will go to the Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk for wreath-laying.
A statement from the industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) noted that Cohen will also attend the India-Israel Business Forum — an event which has been organised by the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute. it is scheduled to take place on May 9 in the Indian capital.
#WATCH | Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrives in Delhi on a three-day visit to India
During his visit, he will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar and also lay a wreath at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. pic.twitter.com/85BrHNf624
A media advisory released by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Cohen will depart for Agra in the evening to attend a programme scheduled to be held on May 10.
The statement also mentioned that after his engagements in Agra, the Israeli minister will return to New Delhi and will travel to Mumbai on May 11 to attend a programme. He will return to Israel on May 11.
"The Israeli Foreign Minister’s visit is in preparation for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to India later this year. Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat had visited India in April with a large business delegation," the statement mentioned.
