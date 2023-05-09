Israeli foreign minister arrives in New Delhi on three-day visit, will meet Jaishankar

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning for a three-day visit, where he will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. The Israeli minister will go to the Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk for wreath-laying.

A statement from the industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) noted that Cohen will also attend the India-Israel Business Forum — an event which has been organised by the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute. it is scheduled to take place on May 9 in the Indian capital.

#WATCH | Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrives in Delhi on a three-day visit to India



During his visit, he will meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar and also lay a wreath at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. pic.twitter.com/85BrHNf624 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023 ×

A media advisory released by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Cohen will depart for Agra in the evening to attend a programme scheduled to be held on May 10.